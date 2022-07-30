dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.