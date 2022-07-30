DOGGY Trading Up 12.5% This Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $620,724.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00603199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,073,447 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
