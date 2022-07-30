Dora Factory Price Tops $2.68 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00011344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

