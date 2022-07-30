Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $287,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $125,637,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AON opened at $291.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.