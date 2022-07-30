Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,735.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

