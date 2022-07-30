DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DTE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $130.30. 754,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,045. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

