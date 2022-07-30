Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

DPM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.19. 506,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,815. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.53 and a one year high of C$9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

