Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %
DPM traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.19. 506,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,815. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.53 and a one year high of C$9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Read More
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.