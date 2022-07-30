DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Down 29.5%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 29.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277,678% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.54.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

