Elamachain Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,884.87 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Elamachain has a market cap of $214,884.87 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,742.12 or 1.00006923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

