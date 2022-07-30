Electra Protocol (XEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.29 Million

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $6.29 million and $48,266.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,501,491,301 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

