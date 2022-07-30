Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.51

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.51 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 308525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.068514 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

