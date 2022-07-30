Elementeum (ELET) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Elementeum (ELET) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Elementeum has a market cap of $16,299.15 and $56.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 122.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
