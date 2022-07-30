Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Eltek Stock Performance
ELTK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -1.86.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
