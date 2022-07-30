Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -1.86.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eltek

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

