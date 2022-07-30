Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -1.86.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eltek

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.