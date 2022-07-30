Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.82

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as low as $31.90. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 1,068 shares.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Emclaire Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

