EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 319,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,121. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

