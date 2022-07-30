Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.83 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $251,979.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00102363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00240252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008035 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,899,086 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.