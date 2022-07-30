Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

