Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.44

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as low as $31.58. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 5,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $19,516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

