Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 10.7% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 168,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,230,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.