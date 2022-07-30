Era Swap 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,162.00 (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Era Swap has a market cap of $6.59 million and $40,162.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.