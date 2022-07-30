Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.03. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 752,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.