Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

EVOK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Evoke Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.