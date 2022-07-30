ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $157.24 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 2734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.54.

The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

