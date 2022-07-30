Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 3,400 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

