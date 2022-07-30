Financial Architects Inc Has $352,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.17 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

