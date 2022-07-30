Financial Survey: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) versus Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 107.08 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 12.00 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

MAG Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MAG Silver presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given MAG Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Risk and Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Summary

MAG Silver beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

