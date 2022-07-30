FIO Protocol Price Up 16.3% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,085,745 coins and its circulating supply is 602,320,923 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

