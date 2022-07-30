Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FRMUF stock remained flat at $5.15 on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.
