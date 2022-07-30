First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

