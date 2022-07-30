First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.75. Approximately 87,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 211,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

