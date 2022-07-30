First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

FDEU opened at $11.46 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

