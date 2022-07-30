First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.15. 10,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

