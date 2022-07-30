First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.41 during trading on Friday. 1,420,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,610. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.