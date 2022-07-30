First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.49. Approximately 1,776,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,011,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.