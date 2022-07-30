First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NXTG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000.

