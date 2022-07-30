First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Shares Up 1.9%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $95.72. 40,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 57,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.
