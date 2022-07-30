First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.44 and last traded at $100.39. 990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.
