Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

