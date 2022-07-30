Flamingo Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $69.46 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00603199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

