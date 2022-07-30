FNB Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $45,328.49 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45,328.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,922.67 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004389 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.