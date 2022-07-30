Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.13 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Shares of FTV traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,395. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
