Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forum Merger IV by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 496,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

