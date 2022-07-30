FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 26,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 173,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on FPX Nickel from C$1.34 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$103.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

