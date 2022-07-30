FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.