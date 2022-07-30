FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 381,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,916. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

