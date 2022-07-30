Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $2.32

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00009708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

