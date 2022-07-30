Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 66.4% in July

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,587. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

