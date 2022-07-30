Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.70. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,452,190 shares changing hands.
Genius Brands International Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.