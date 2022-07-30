Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.70. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,452,190 shares changing hands.

Genius Brands International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

