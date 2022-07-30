Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

