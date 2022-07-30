Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 22,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

